Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS’s) Wildlife Center is seeking the public’s help to pay for tests and biosecurity supplies so to treat wild birds at high risk for HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), like a mallard duckling recently admitted, and a fox kit that has contracted the virus.
This duckling, the first one admitted in 2022, was brought to DCHS’s Wildlife Center after being found orphaned, alone, and stranded in a fenced in yard. The Wildlife Center is also providing supportive care for a fox kit that tested positive for HPAI. The fox kit likely contracted the virus after being fed infected birds by her parents. The duckling and fox kit are being housed in quarantined areas of the Wildlife Center.
DCHS is asking the public to help raise $5,000 to pay for HPAI tests, additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep our people and patients safe, quarantine housing supplies, and additional sanitation items to maintain biosecurity.
Normally, DCHS’s Wildlife Center sees and cares for hundreds of ducklings each year. The Wildlife Center has also seen an uptick this year in calls regarding sick fox kits compared with previous years. Without these tools to keep the Wildlife Center people and animals safe, we likely won't be able to rehabilitate high-risk species while the HPAI risk remains so high. As the only bird rehabilitation center in Southwest Wisconsin and one of only a few options for wild mammals, this could leave the hundreds of wild birds we see each year, and other wild animals that may contract the virus, without the care they need for a chance to get healthy for release.
HPAI is a viral disease that primarily affects birds, but is zoonotic, meaning it can spread to humans that come into close contact with HPAI-positive birds. The virus has already caused mass mortalities to wild and domestic birds. Wild species that are particularly high risk include ducks, geese, swans, raptors (especially bald eagles), crows, ravens, gulls, and waterbirds such as coots, grebes, pelicans, cranes, loons, and egrets.
The Werndli Charitable Trust will match gifts of any size up to $5,000, so gifts will make double the impact. Matched gifts must be made by May 31.
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Dane County Humane Society shelter at 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, WI 53718 with "Heal" in the subject line. They can also be made online at www.giveshelter.org/news/heal.