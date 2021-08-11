The White House released fact sheets highlighting the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last week.
The fact sheets highlight how the legislation will deliver for states and territories across the country to repair bridges and roads, improve transportation options and build a network of electric vehicle chargers.
The following is from the fact sheet for Wisconsin:
The Senate’s passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century, could impact Wiisconsin in several ways.
The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Wisconsin a C grade on its infrastructure report card. Funds are expected to rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.
In Wisconsin there are 979 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 2.8% in Wisconsin and on average, each driver pays $547 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will devote more than $312 billion to transform our nation’s transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $110 billion for roads, bridges, and major projects.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. Based on formula funding alone, Wisconsin would expect to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years1.
Wisconsin can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.
Public transportation
Wisconsin residents who take public transportation spend an extra 62.7% of their time commuting and non-White households are 5.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation. In the state, 29% of trains and other transit vehicles are past useful life. Based on formula funding alone, Wisconsin would expect to receive $595 million over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation options across the state.
Electric vehicles
The bill invests $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the United States and is a critical element in the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to accelerate the adoption of EVs to address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Wisconsin would expect to receive $79 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Wisconsin will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Internet access
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Wisconsin will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 318,000 Wisconsin residents who currently lack it. And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,246,000 or 22% of people in Wisconsin will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. Over the coming days and weeks, additional data on the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Wisconsin is expected.