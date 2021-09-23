With just a rake or a leaf blower and some good timing, Dane County residents can help keep Madison-area lakes free of algae blooms.
A pilot program through the Madison Municipal Storm Water Partnership has demonstrated just how effective keeping leaves out of local streets can be at reducing the nutrients entering the waterways. A number of Dane County municipalities, including Waunakee, are partners in a stormwater-discharge permit.
Christal Campbell, education director with the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, spoke to the Waunakee Rotary Club Sept. 23 about the Leaf-Free Streets for Clean Waters program.
It began with a study done in 2015 to determine how much of the phosphorus contribution to the area’s storm sewers is reduced by removing leaves from urban streets. A Madison neighborhood with large deciduous trees on the terraces was chosen to study. Leaves were removed from streets before the rain, and stormwater collected. Phosphorus was measured and found to be significantly higher when leaves were left in the street.
“We have known for a while that leaves are a significant source of phosphorus to urban stormwater,” Campbell said. Now, the partnership had a means of proving their assumption.
Campbell noted that when water flows through piles of leaves, it makes a “leaf tea,” full of nutrients more difficult to filter from stormwater.
The study results allowed them to embark on a campaign, sort of social science study. The City of Middleton and the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy embarked on the Leaf-Free Streets for Clean Waters programs, first sending letters to residents asking them to remove leaves from the street before it rained, then knocking on doors. And, the residents could sign up for rain-alert prompts, texts notifying them that rain was coming and to remove the leaves beforehand.
The campaign went a step further than just asking residents to prevent leaves from falling into the streets; it asked them to remove any leaves that had already fallen in them.
“When I started doing this, I found people look at you a little weird,” Campbell said, adding it can begin a conversation.
The Middleton pilot program revealed a few things: That clear communication can make an impact, and a rain-alert system helps. The partnership also created options for recognizing residents who were actively removing leaves.
Campbell said other municipalities can now start their own Leaf-Free Streets for Clean Waters program. The Madison Municipal Storm Water Partnership has yard signs and educational materials available, along with packets of letters and hand-drawn postcards to thank citizens helping to keep lakes clean.
Homeowners can also sign up for Leaf-Free Streets Rain Alerts at www.ripple-efects.com and do their part to help improve lake water quality.