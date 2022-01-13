Thanks to many donors, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) reached their goal to help pay for specialty surgery to repair a puppy’s back legs, which were badly injured after he was likely hit by a car. The puppy could not walk or use his back legs.
DCHS asked the public to help raise $5,000 for surgery and additional care for this 4-month-old puppy staff there named Farley. The community not only helped reach the goal, but they exceeded it, with the additional funds going to help our Animal Medical Services team continue their work to provide high quality medical care to thousands of animals each year.
Farley's surgery has been completed, and the puppy is resting comfortably, DCHS reported Thursday.
“We are so touched by the compassion of our community who came together to rally around this puppy in need. Thank you to everyone who donated to help Farley get his surgery and all of the follow-up care he needs to recover from his injuries. As a private, nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of our community to provide care and comfort to thousands of animals in need each year,” said Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing for DCHS.
The local orthopedic specialists at Madison Veterinary Specialists are treating Farley’s leg injuries. Surgery on Farley’s legs began shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 13. Shortly after 10 a.m., they notified DCHS that surgery went well. Farley suffered very complete fractures – four pieces on the right leg and three on the left, MVS says. The pieces came together well on both legs, but Farley will need physical therapy to maintain mobility in his joints, MVS added.
Farley, a pit bull mix, was found lying alongside Buckeye Road the morning of Jan. 6. He suffered head trauma to the front of his mouth and nose, and injuries to both of his back legs.
The tear in Farley’s gums was so severe that when his mouth opened, his bone and tooth roots of his upper jaw were exposed. One of the veterinarians performed emergency surgery to fix it, and she was forced to remove all of his upper incisors, including two adult incisors that hadn’t erupted yet.
Farley also suffered fractures to the growth plates of both femurs involving the knee joint. Prior to surgery, he couldn’t walk with his hind legs at all, nor comfortably bend his knees. Farley’s leg injuries also put him at increased risk of developing arthritis.
Any additional donations from Farley’s surgery and follow-up care will be used to continue the work DCHS Animal Medical Services does every day to provide high quality medical care to thousands of companion animals each year. Farley’s full story can also be found at www.giveshelter.org/farley