To address the growing and urgent issue of violence in the community, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced $1,065,000 in funding that is now available for agencies and organizations that support specific and targeted efforts aimed at reducing violence in our community.
In 2021, Public Health released The Roadmap to Reducing Violence, taking a public health approach to violence prevention. The roadmap uses science and data to understand the problems surrounding violence and leans on the expertise and experience of local partners to carry out the plan.
“The organizations that this funding is intended to support are led by individuals who are passionate about preventing violence in our community and expanding existing services and programs to improve outcomes,” said Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich. “We know that violent behavior disproportionately affects people of color, and other disadvantaged groups in our community. This funding represents our continued commitment to addressing those inequities.”
The Violence Prevention Team has been busy laying the groundwork and building the team necessary to help make all of the goals outlined in the Roadmap, a reality. Some of the key steps the team has already taken include expanding the Community Safety Intervention Team (CSIT), improving data processes, and helping to pilot the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program (CARES).
“Every day, people in our neighborhoods are being affected by violence. This is not acceptable in Madison.” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We must use every tool at our disposal to prevent and reduce violence of all types. This funding is one piece of the puzzle, and will help keep our neighborhoods safe.”
Public Health is awarding funding to agencies and organizations who help meet three specific goals outlined in the Roadmap:
-Community Engagement with Children, Youth, and Families: Investing in and creating more opportunities for children, youth, and families to connect to community resources that promote healthy development and engagement.
-Foster Strong Neighborhoods: Empowering communities by bringing together residents and community members, including government, to develop trust and working relationships.
-Bolster and Increase Intervention and Continuous Healing for Those Affected by Violence: Cultivating community strengths, engaging culturally responsive services, and creating strong coordination across services.
A total of $1,065,000 in funding, made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is available for local nonprofits and tribal organizations to apply for over the next two years. For this first allotment, Public Health expects to give between 5-10 awards of funding totaling $300,000.
“Violence is a widespread, complicated issue which requires a comprehensive, ‘all hands on deck’ approach,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Partnering with trusted community stakeholders is just one way we ensure that collaboration remains a backbone of our violence prevention efforts.”
Eligible agencies and organizations can apply now until Monday, June 13. More information can be found on the website, publichealthmdc.com/ViolencePrevention.