Jessica Barrera is seen here with her son, Nikoin. Barrera, who receives Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), lost her part-time job at Groome Transportation in Eau Claire due to the pandemic. She filed multiple unemployment claims with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, but was denied, with the agency citing a state law barring the concurrent collection of federal SSDI and state unemployment insurance benefits. DWD said Monday that SSDI recipients could now qualify for federal pandemic aid.