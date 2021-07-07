The summer heat can lead to an excess demand on our energy supply. When we use less energy, there's less need to generate electricity. By managing our energy use, we can help control energy costs and reduce carbon emissions as we work together to achieve net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.
Madison Gas & Electric is offering these 10 steps to save energy:
-Use a qualified contractor to professionally maintain your central air at least every two years. And, be sure to clean leaves and grass clippings off your outdoor unit.
-Run major appliances before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. or on weekends. This helps lower the demand for power during peak times.
-Set your thermostat as high as is comfortable, preferably 78°F or higher when you are home and up to 85°F when you are away. If you don't already have one, consider upgrading to a smart thermostat—Wi-Fi connected thermostats can adjust temperatures automatically based on your routine, saving energy almost effortlessly!
-Swap your lightbulbs with LEDs, which use up to 75% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs and last 15 to 25 times longer.
-Unplug your phone chargers, printers, computers and other electronic equipment when you are not using them. These devices can account for 5 to 10% of your total energy use.
-Be sure to turn off fans when no one is in the room—fans cool people, not rooms.
-Seal around your window air conditioner so cool air cannot escape. If you need to purchase a new unit, consider a Wi-Fi window air conditioner—you can control them remotely with smartphone apps, which allow you to adjust the temperature while you're away.
-Keep your window coverings closed to block out direct sunlight during the day.
-Run full loads in your washer and dryer to cut down on excess energy usage.
-Keep your water heater temperature set at 120ºF, and if you go on vacation, remember to switch it to vacation mode.
MGE is available to provide tips and answer - questions about saving energy. Contact MGE's energy experts by email at AskExperts@mge.com or by calling (608) 252-7117 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.