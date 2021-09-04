“I don’t want to feel this way. My heart has not been OK. I’ve been broken so many times. I get caught between the lies. All these songs just make me cry. Some days I don’t know why. They say I’ll be alright but my brain says otherwise.”
In a music video, Hans Horrigmo-Cook of Janesville and Jax Wells of Milton express thoughts like these, which they say they aren’t comfortable sharing person to person in conversation. Horrigmo-Cook is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Wells is a junior at Milton High School.
“My Mind,” begins and ends encouraging anyone who is feeling stressed or down, struggling, or feeling suicidal to text “Hope” to 741741 for free 24/7 counseling.
Horrigmo-Cook, a 2021 Milton High School graduate, has been participant in the Milton Youth Coalition since it reconvened in 2019 and shared the song “My Mind” with Milton School District social worker Verlene Orr.
She encouraged the teens to make a video.
“The line of the song that says, ‘I don't want to feel this way’ just really echoed in my mind,” said Orr, who is the chairperson of the Milton Youth Coalition.
Orr said she thought the message was important to share with others who may be struggling.
In the beginning of the video, Wells talks about giving people an outlet – something to know they’re not alone on the journey that they’re going through.
He said, “The reason that we did this was to tell our story but also to help other people know that –
“It’s OK to feel bad,” said Horrigmo-Cook, continuing the thought. “It’s OK to not be able to talk to people. To hurt. To feel like nothing’s going to get better. … We all go through struggles – we don’t all have the same struggles.”
Being able to explain how he’s feeling and hopefully help other people understand what they’re going through, he said is one of the greatest things an artist can do
Wells said, “Like I said in the song, 'We’re all in this boat together.' ’Cause we really are.”
Orr said one of the things the video does is show the complicated relationship between mental health and substance use.
“I hope that others who watch the video who may be struggling will feel empowered to reach out to the texting hotline or other resources. If that number, 741741, can get embedded in a person's brain, he or she will be more apt to use it when they are in a state of crisis or otherwise in need of support. I hope a message taken from the video changes from ‘I don't want to feel this way’ to one of ‘I don't have to feel this way.’ There is hope for it to be different,” Orr added.
The video can be viewed on YouTube by searching for the Milton Youth Coalition channel.
“My Mind” was directed by Grady Michael and Horrigmo-Cook, and produced by Horrigmo-Cook, Wells and noRomeo.
Funding to help promote the video to area youth and teens was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ($1,000 mini grant), additional funding was provided by the Milton Youth Coalition and Small Wonders Learning Center in Milton.
To date, the video has more than 25,000 views.