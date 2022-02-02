Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is seeking coaches in a number of communities to ensure that kids will have an opportunity to participate in their after-school empowerment program this season.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development, and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a psychology-based curriculum to engage small teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.
This spring, Girls on the Run will be offered at nearly 70 sites throughout the 8-county South Central Wisconsin territory. Coaches are still needed to support teams at many locations throughout Madison in addition to Middleton, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
After her first season with Girls on the Run, coach Sylvie Isaac shared, “Being a part of Girls on the Run was just as inspiring for me as it was for the kids. I’ll never forget the joy I felt as the kids became a team and began to discover their limitless potential. I left every practice looking forward to the next one.”
Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls during practices held twice weekly after school for 90 minutes. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K (3.1 mile) run. This season, practices will begin during the week of April 11 and the Girls on the Run 5K will be held on Saturday, June 4, in Middleton, Wisconsin.
Coaches can be of any gender identity and they can be parents, school staff, or community members. Coaches do not need to be athletes or "runners" – they just need to be 18 and have a passion for motivating and empowering girls to realize their limitless potential. Applicants must complete a background check and online and in-person training sessions. Coach registration is open now. For more information or to sign-up to coach visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/coach.