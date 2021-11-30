Heating is one of the largest energy users in our homes. By making smart choices and practicing simple tips, homeowners can manage energy use and costs. MGE has no- and low-cost ways for you to stay comfortable and save energy this winter:
- Set your thermostat for one temperature when you're home and another when you're away to maximize energy savings.
- If you haven't already, consider installing a programmable or smart thermostat. Smart thermostats can be controlled remotely, learn your preferred settings and automatically schedule temperature changes. Eligible MGE customers can take advantage of a cash-back incentive from Wisconsin's FOCUS ON ENERGY® program for purchasing a qualified smart thermostat. There are a variety of models at a number of pricing options. Get more details at focusonenergy.com/smart.
- Turn your furnace fan to "auto" rather than "on." If you leave it switched on, it will run continuously, which isn't necessary and, depending on your type of furnace, could cost about $25 a month.
- Some people believe that turning down your thermostat and using an electric space heater will save money. A space heater can be one of the most expensive ways to heat your home. At today's prices, electric heat costs at least eight times as much per BTU as natural gas. Running a typical 1,500-watt electric space heater four hours each day for a month would cost $25. Instead, consider some low- or no-cost ways to warm:
- Use a heated blanket or heating pad.
- Put on a sweater.
- Get up and move around.
- Let the sun in during the day to warm a room and close your window treatments at night to keep out the colder night air.
- Lock up. Don't just shut your windows, lock them as well. This step can be overlooked but is important. The locking mechanism activates a seal that helps to keep the air you heated or cooled inside your home.
- Keep your water heater temperature set at 120 degrees Fahrenheit and use cold water to wash clothes. Also, remember to run your washer on full loads! If you go on vacation, switch your water heater to vacation mode.
There's a lot to understand about managing heating costs in your home. MGE is available to provide tips and answer your questions about saving energy and money. Contact MGE's energy experts by email at AskExperts@mge.com.