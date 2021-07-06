SSM Health has announced that patients admitted to an SSM Health hospital in Wisconsin will be offered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during their stay. If a second dose of vaccine is required, patients will receive instructions on how to coordinate a follow up vaccine appointment.
“Offering COVID-19 vaccination to inpatients is one more way we are making these vaccines available to people in convenient ways,” says Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy. “This additional option will not only help protect potentially vulnerable patients when they return home from a hospital stay, but it will help protect our communities by helping us get closer to herd immunity.”
SSM Health continues to host mobile vaccination clinics across the communities it serves. To make vaccination more convenient at our Medical Group locations, teams will transition away from mass vaccination clinics to offering vaccine doses through a dedicated nurse schedule at all of its primary care clinic locations across the state.
This is similar to how flu vaccinations are administered each year and allows staff more flexibility in giving vaccines at the same time a patient receives other routine care. This transition will take place gradually over the coming weeks as additional pandemic PIN numbers are received from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Patients can receive a vaccine dose by asking about one during a previously scheduled appointment. Anyone can schedule an appointment online at ssmhealth.com, through their MyChart account, or by calling (608) 250-1222 for Dean Medical Group locations.
As Wisconsin transitions to a new phase in vaccination, SSM Health is working to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents. In addition to offering it to patients at our hospitals and medical group locations, SSM Health continues to offer pop-up, mobile vaccination opportunities in the communities we serve. This dynamic approach is designed to make immunization and vaccine education convenient and accessible to all Wisconsin residents.
To date, SSM Health in Wisconsin has administered more than 263,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across our service area.