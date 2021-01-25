Elevated levels of hazardous chemicals have been found in a number of Madison-area lakes in testing done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In testing done in 2020, elevated levels of PFAS compounds PFOS and PFOA were found in all of the lakes around Madison, with some of the highest levels found on Lake Monona, Upper Mud Lake and Lake Waubesa.
The deep hole of Lake Monona had a value of 9.23 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFOS and PFOA, the highest of 13 sampled locations around Madison. Upper Mud Lake’s reading was 8.68 and Waubesa’s was 7.83 ppt. Babcock Lake’s value was 7.76 ppt. Monona Bay was sampled at 5.57 ppt.
Lakes Kegonsa and Lafollette had reported values of 6.28 and 6.63, respectively.
Findings were less alarming on some of Madison’s other lakes such as Wingra (1.12 ppt) and Mendota (.399 ppt). The Tenney Lock area of Lake Monona’s value was also under 1.0 (.436).
The state of Wisconsin does not have a currently established PFAS/PFOS level standard. DNR Water Quality Program Director Adrian Stocks said a current rulemaking packet has proposed a 2.0 ppt standard for surface water.
PFAS do not break down in the environment and can bioaccumulate in the tissues of fish and wildlife. They can also accumulate in humans and pose significant health risks, such as low infant birth weights, effects on the immune system, cancer (for PFOA) and thyroid hormone disruption (for PFOS), according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Initial fish tissue testing results are expected in the spring. Currently, Lake Monona anglers are advised to limit their consumption of fish due to mercury, PCB and PFOS. People are generally advised by the DNR to limit eating most fish to one meal per week or per month, depending on the type of fish, due to mercury pollution.
Stocks said if people have concerns about fish consumption in any of the area’s lakes, they should follow the consumption advisory for Lake Monona, issued in 2020: up to one meal per week of bluegill, up to one meal per month of carp, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye and yellow perch.
A full list of consumption advisories by county is available on the DNR website.
Stocks said potential risks to human health through exposure to water by swimming and other recreational activities is low, as PFAS is “not readily absorbed through the skin.”
Next steps
From a cleanup perspective, there are still some unknowns, but Stocks said he is hopeful that contaminants in Madison’s lakes can be reduced.
“There’s, I think, evidence to show that when you reduce the source of PFAS contamination we should see levels… come down,” Stocks said. “I can’t speak to that definitely without any question but certainly, I think there has been evidence to indicate that if you can address what’s contaminating PFAS into the water body, we anticipate and certainly hope we’ll see levels [drop] in the future.”
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced that his administration was prepared to begin legal action against PFAS contaminators, saying, “it is unacceptable and those companies responsible for the contamination of our land and water should be held accountable so we can move forward in cleaning up this pollution for the health and safety of our communities.”
This decision was met with mixed support. Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) applauded the decision, saying the following in a statement:
“The Wisconsin Legislature has unfortunately done little to combat PFAS contamination in Wisconsin. The Republican-led Senate and Assembly sent just one bill to Governor Evers’ desk last session, which is simply not good enough. Even then, that one bill was recently gutted in the rules process by the Republican-led Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR).
Unfortunately, I think this may be the new playbook for Wisconsin Republicans: do just enough so they can claim they are taking action and then once the fanfare has died down, they can take the teeth out of any legislation through the JCRAR rules process.
That is why it is so important that Governor Evers has announced his action plan against PFAS contaminators. Polluters must be held accountable. The health and safety of the Wisconsin people is paramount, and any person or company that puts people’s lives in danger must answer for that.”
On the other hand, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce President and CEO Kurt Bauer called the decision “an unfortunate political stunt.”
Bauer said that lawsuits will “only add to the delay associated with environmental cleanups,” and instead urged Evers to work with the business community to address concerns stemming from PFAS chemical usage.
