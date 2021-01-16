WEST POINT, WI – The Wisconsin State Senate Scholar Program is currently accepting applications from high school students aged 16 to 18. The Senate Scholar Program is a week-long educational program offered by the Wisconsin State Senate that provides high school students with a hands-on, up-close view of the Legislature’s role in our democracy. While this year’s program will be virtual, Senate Scholars will still gain experience and insights of the legislative process through roundtable discussions with legislative support agency directors and staff, media, and senators.
“This is a great opportunity for any student that is interested in the Wisconsin legislative process,” said Sen. Erpenbach. “I encourage any student that is interested and wants to be challenged to apply.”
Information about this program can be found online at www.senatescholar.com or by calling (608) 261-0533. All applications for the 2021 Senate Scholar program are due by Feb. 8, 2021. Students can apply at any time and have their application considered for future programs if they aren’t immediately accepted. While this is a highly competitive program, each Senate district is allotted a minimum number of participants.
