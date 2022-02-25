The Middleton Police Department has released a harrowing squad video of the Feb. 2 crash that sent an officer and a dispatcher to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/6ulZczhrKgc. According to a release from the Middleton Police Department, this is the fifth squad care to be damaged in the last two years after being struck by a driver subsequently arrested for impaired driving.
The Dane County Parks Department and board of supervisors are evaluating equity and access at the county’s parks and Henry Vilas Zoo. They are collaborating with Keen Independent Research to learn who are and who are not visiting the parks and the zoo and reasons why, particularly as they relate to equity and access. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and can be accessed at https:/keenindependent.com/danecoparksandzooequity.
Gov. Tony Evers visited the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls Monday and signed Executive Order #157 creating a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity. The commission will work to identify gaps in existing services, opportunities for investment, areas for additional collaboration with federal and private partners, and obstacles to receiving services and program benefits designed for veterans, while reducing barriers to higher education, job training, employment, healthcare, and affordable housing, among other key areas.
THE LAST WORD
If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.