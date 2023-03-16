Before the collapse
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. After a frenetic weekend of round-the-clock briefings, U.S. policymakers took the step guaranteeing all the deposits of the failed Silicon Valley Banks, even those exceeding the FDIC's $250,000 limit.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The demise of three U.S. banks with ties to the technology and cryptocurrency sectors over the course of five days this month sparked worries over a wider financial crisis and potential depositor runs on other financial institutions.

The failures of tech-oriented Silicon Valley Bank (with $209 billion in assets) and crypto-heavy Signature Bank ($110.4 billion in assets) were the second and third largest in U.S. history behind only Washington Mutual’s $307 billion 2008 demise. Crypto-focused Silvergate Capital also announced it was shutting down March 8 before the SVB and Signature failed on March 10 and 12, respectively.