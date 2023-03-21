News reports of a nearly $3 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing the Dane County Zoo Director of sexually assaulting an employee and then retaliating after the assault was reported have prompted a number of Dane County supervisors to call for her dismissal.
A memo from the supervisors to County Executive Joe Parisi asks Parisi to “terminate Rhonda Schwetz’s employment effective immediately.”
According to news reports, Schwetz has so far been able to retain her position at the zoo, although the settlement stipulates that she resign from American Zoo Assocaition committees and bans her from future AZA conferences.
A UW-Madison researcher had alleged that Schwetz assaulted him in a hotel room while they were attending an AZA conference in Seattle.
The following supervisors have signed on to the memo:
Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, County Board Chair Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2 Supervisor Jeff Hynes, District 5 Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6 Supervisor Cecely Castillo, District 7 Supervisor Jeff Glazer, District 8 Supervisor Alex Joers, District 9 Supervisor Aaron Collins, District 10 Supervisor Richelle Andrae, District 11 Supervisor Larry Palm, District 12 Supervisor Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, District 13 Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14 Supervisor April Kigeya, District 15 Supervisor Rick Rose, District 16 Supervisor Brenda Yang, District 19 Supervisor Andy Schauer, District 21 Supervisor Chuck Erickson, District 23 Supervisor Sarah Smith, District 24 Supervisor Holly Hatcher, District 26 Supervisor Kierstin Huelsemann, District 27 Supervisor Michelle Doolan, District 28 Supervisor Jerry Bollig, District 31 Supervisor Mike Bare, District 32 Supervisor Dana Pellebon, District 33 Supervisor Michael Engelberger, District 35.
“The zoo is a prized community asset that requires us to hold leadership accountable for their conduct that should be above reproach,” their memo to the county executive’s office states.