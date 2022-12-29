Crews working in Dane County’s “Suck the Muck” program removed 25,000 tons of sediment from Six Mile Creek alone in 2022, and the Westport project is just one of several completed over the years.

The Dane County Executive’s Office shared some of the statistics of the sludge removal initiative Thursday, noting that Six Mile Creek is one of a number of waterways into Lake Mendota identified for the program after samplings showed high concentrations of phosphorus sediment.