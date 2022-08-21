Checking the forest
Ardis Berghoff, a writer in Vilas County, Wis., is shown near a tree marked to be cut near the shoreline of Whitney Lake in Vilas County. She and her friend John Schwarzmann accuse the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of allowing logging too close to Whitney Lake and other waters within the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest.

 Courtesy of Ardis Berghoff

Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.

“Here’s our riparian habitat, and it’s brutally beat up,” he said.