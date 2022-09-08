The number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a new record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.

To relieve some of the burden on law enforcement agencies, and attempt to de-escalate encounters between police and civilians, some cities and counties across the state are experimenting with sending non-police employees to answer some 911 calls.

Total Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers

The total number of law enforcement officers in Wisconsin has dropped to its lowest level since the state Department of Justice started tracking it.
City of Sun Prairie Average Years of Service
A survey of average years of service among City of Sun Prairie departments shows two positions in the Sun Prairie Police Department dropped in average number of years of service from 2021 to 2022.
Most difficult to recruit positions

As cited by the City of Sun Prairie during a recent Recruitment and Retention report to the city's Personnel Committee, a survey of 299 human resources managers by Governmentjobs.com showed law enforcement as the most difficult position to recruit -- leading the survey at 61%.