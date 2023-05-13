Marching band
Buy Now

Dr. Corey Pompey shows slides of the UW-Madison Marching Band throughout the year.

 Roberta Baumann

Dr. Corey Pompey has been the UW-Madison Marching band director for four years, but his predecessor, legendary Mike Leckrone, held that title for 50 years, and so he’s still the new guy.

As he spoke to the Waunakee Rotary Club May 11 about the university’s marching band program, his pride was almost palpable and somewhat contagious.