The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually impaired has announced the opening of an on-site vision rehabilitation classroom at its Madison offices, located at 754 Williamson Street. The Council began scheduling appointments for the new classroom on Aug. 29.

“We’re excited to begin offering this service for both clients living with vision loss and their family members who support them,” Executive Director Denise Jess said. “This represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower those living with vision loss to live independently and with dignity.”