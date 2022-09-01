The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually impaired has announced the opening of an on-site vision rehabilitation classroom at its Madison offices, located at 754 Williamson Street. The Council began scheduling appointments for the new classroom on Aug. 29.
“We’re excited to begin offering this service for both clients living with vision loss and their family members who support them,” Executive Director Denise Jess said. “This represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower those living with vision loss to live independently and with dignity.”
The addition of the classroom builds on the Council’s robust set of vision services, which already includes on-site low vision evaluations, vision rehabilitation therapy in clients’ homes, and access technology training.
“Opening the classroom will enable us to better serve clients for whom a home visit is inconvenient or impractical,” said Amy Wurf, Education and Vision Services Director. “We also envision family training to be an important part of what we offer, particularly when the person with vision loss lives outside of our service area or can’t travel to our location.”
Vision rehabilitation therapy empowers people with vision loss to accomplish basic tasks safely and more independently. A vision rehabilitation therapist typically meets with the client in their home, work or school environment, or in the therapist’s office setting, and asks questions to determine the impact of vision loss on their daily lives. The therapist will then recommend solutions and provide instruction on adapting to vision loss by using compensatory skills, assistive devices and other new approaches to common tasks. Currently, only a small fraction of individuals who could benefit from vision rehabilitation receive this service due to a lack of access or awareness.
The new classroom will provide fee-based assessment and training related to a wide range of skills and daily activities. They include —medication management, smart speakers, television viewing and operating remotes, timekeeping and note taking, and labeling
Founded in 1952, the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired is a statewide nonprofit that promotes the dignity and empowerment of the people of Wisconsin who live with vision loss through advocacy, education and vision services. For more information, visit www.wcblind.org.