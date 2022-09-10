 Skip to main content
BEYOND HUNGER

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’

Preparing lunch
Buy Now

Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. 

 Joe States / Wisconsin Watch

When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited.

Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin, neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.

