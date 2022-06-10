The Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) board of education could be considering an $800,000 reimbursement resolution this month that would allow the district to reimburse itself for referendum-related expenditures it incurs prior to the November election.
WCSD Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said the resolution would give the district authority to take proceeds from its initial borrowing and deposit them into the district’s general fund, from which money may be drawn this summer to pay expenses such as architectural-design fees for the new Heritage Elementary School.
Summers said the measure is necessary if that school is to open by fall 2024.
“In order to accomplish that, the architectural firm would need to begin design prior to November,” Summers said. “And there’s some initial site work that potentially could be done as well.”
Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) representatives presented timelines for design and construction on the new Heritage building last month, in which they proposed an April 2023 construction start. The design portion of the project would need to be completed prior to that time, said EUA senior design architect Chris Michaud, meaning members of his firm must begin the nine-month design process for the school in July – four months prior to the referendum asking voters to approve it.
“In order for us to look at that date of 2024, we would need to start the design process earlier than the referendum,” Michaud said. “And that would obviously require a reimbursement resolution.”
Summers sat down with the Tribune this week to explain how that resolution would work if it passed. Summers said following passage of the reimbursement resolution, the district would pay its architectural firm $800,000 from Fund 10 (the general education fund). EUA architects could then begin design work on Heritage over the summer, while school officials finalize their planning for the November referendum.
Should the referendum prove successful, Summers said the district will likely issue $10 million worth of debt in December. That money would be accounted for in Fund 49 (the capital-projects fund). Eight-hundred thousand dollars of it would then be transferred back to Fund 10.
“In effect, it allows us to pay up-front for costs related to a project like architectural fees and then reimburse ourselves from the proceeds of a borrowing if a referendum were to pass,” Summers said.
The resolution would also signal the board’s commitment to a new Heritage Elementary School. Summers noted that the district will have expended the $800,000 whether or not the referendum passes. The only way to prevent that investment from becoming a sunk cost would be to utilize the elementary-school design at some point.
“You don’t want to pay for something upfront, run the risk of a referendum not passing, and then never construct the space,” Summers said. “So typically, a school board will only pass a reimbursement resolution if they are committed to that plan and are committed to bringing it back to the public in the event that it doesn’t pass the first time.”
Wisconsin state law has limited school boards to two referendum questions per calendar year. WCSD’s fall referendum would include both a facilities and operational question, meaning the earliest the district could pose another referendum question is April 2023.
Summers said school district administrators will present a draft reimbursement resolution during the board’s June 13 meeting, at which point members will have an opportunity to ask questions about the proposal and request further information. The board could consider the final resolution as early as June 27.