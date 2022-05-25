Waunakee school officials reviewed the results this week from a recent community-wide survey, hoping that the data gleaned from it can guide their planning for a November 2022 referendum.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg told the district’s board of education Monday that the survey about a new middle school and its preferred location was an important step for facility planning, which officials created a long-range plan for in 2014. The survey sent to residents last month asked about the pathways they would support in the second phase of that plan, including the locations they preferred for a new middle school and Heritage Elementary.
One pathway proposed that the new seventh- and eighth-grade building be constructed downtown, while the other proposed that it be relocated somewhere on the outskirts of town.
The location supported by the majority of residents could shape the referendum presented this fall.
“We put out the survey with the intent of giving us some direction, so that we at least knew where the preferences are on some of the big items that would be falling within a referendum question,” Guttenberg said. “So part of what we’re focusing on here tonight is looking at the survey results and how that informs some of our decisions moving forward.”
Guttenberg noted that the district had retained an educational-research firm, School Perceptions, to help it extrapolate data from the recent survey. The firm’s president Bill Foster presented that data to board members at their May 23 meeting.
Foster said the survey was mailed to all district residents, 2541 of whom responded to it.
“Which gave us a participation rate of 29 percent,” Foster said. “That raises the question, ‘Is that good?’ And the answer is, apparently your community are over-achievers. This is very good. Our average was running about 20 percent during the pandemic.”
Foster said 58 percent of staff, 49 percent of parents, and 54 percent of other respondents replied that they would support a new middle school at the current Heritage Elementary site downtown. Twenty-two percent of staff and parents, and 12 percent of other respondents said they would support a new middle school at either the downtown or edge-of-the-district location.
“A majority of those folks are supporting the Heritage site,” Foster said, adding that it was nice when surveys yielded such conclusive data. “Sometimes we do a survey and it’s split. In this case, we’ve got pretty clear direction on the best location.”
Guttenberg asked board members whether they had any questions about the survey results and whether they had drawn a different conclusion from the data, which had been included in a report shared prior to the meeting.
Treasurer Jack Heinemann said he had heard concerns about increased transportation costs, noting that many of the students who walk to Heritage Elementary would need to take the bus once the school is relocated. Guttenberg said administration had looked into the effects that the move would have on bussing.
He said there was a “misperception” about the number of students walking to Heritage for school.
“A misperception is that our current Heritage site is primarily all walkers. There’s a lot of kids bussed there,” Guttenberg said, adding that the district’s executive director of operations had looked at the numbers and how they would change if Heritage is moved to the intermediate-school site on the west side of Century Avenue. “And I believe, by a small margin, it actually creates more walkers.”
Guttenberg said administration will discuss the budget implications more in-depth this summer, however, at future school-board meetings.