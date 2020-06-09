The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education issued this statement on equity June 8 following recent events:
In the wake of the violent death of George Floyd and the national call to end institutional and implicit racism as well as the continued use of excessive force against people of color, as the WCSD Board of Education, we support people of color in our community, in our neighboring communities and throughout the country and beyond in their call for social justice and for an end to the excessive use of violence and racism. We are also angered, saddened, and shamed by the recent videos and social media postings of former WHS students using racial slurs and of one damaging a store on State Street.
While we have begun the hard work of examining racism and bias in our district through several initiatives, most recently the ad hoc equity committee, we can do better, we must do better. These recent events remind us that we cannot remain silent or unresponsive. We must recognize our own culpability in perpetuating inequities regardless of how unintended and work to make changes in our community.
In the midst of crisis, we are here for each other as we should be. We are committed to showing our neighbors and community members of color our compassion, empathy and respect that everyone deserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.