Waunakee school-board members discussed the district’s mask requirement this week, following the announcement that Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) would allow its face-covering order to expire March 1.
The discussion came amid calls from masking opponents for the district to end its requirement immediately, rather than waiting two weeks for the countywide mask mandate to expire.
“We have heard the news that the mask mandate may end in March,” said Julie Larsen, a parent donning a Mandate Freedom shirt at the board’s Feb. 14 meeting. “But we are asking you to be leaders and take a vote, this evening, to make masks optional now in our district.”
Larsen was one of 58 people to attend Monday night’s meeting, 12 of whom spoke in opposition to the masking requirement school officials reinstated in August. Their calls for the district to end that requirement spurred questions from many as to the legality of allowing students to go unmasked while a PHMDC order requiring face coverings for those 2 and older remained in place.
Administrators brought in attorney Kirk Strang this week to address those questions.
Strang acknowledged that the PHMDC order is currently challenged in the state Supreme Court by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), which argues that local public health officials lack the authority to issue a countywide mask mandate. The case has yet to begin, however, with oral arguments scheduled for March 8.
Until then, Strang said, “The order that Dane County has is still in effect.”
Strang told members of the board and audience that it’s important to separate personal views from legal discussions, adding that masks interfered with his ability to speak as much as everyone else.
“It kind of bugs me, frankly. So I understand what people are talking about when they talk about just the sheer physical limitations that they’re experiencing,” Strang said. “The challenge we have with this situation is, what do we do when it comes to the question of, do you obey a law that you don’t like?”
Strang noted that civil disobedience was an American tradition – but one in which school districts lacked the ability to engage.
“The order is still legally binding, regardless of our point of view and whether or not it’s appropriate. For that reason, I think it’s a very risky course of action to say, ‘We won’t follow it for a two-week period,’” Strang said, “rather than say, ‘Let it expire. We won’t follow it then.’”
Some school officials are choosing to ignore the advice given by their district’s legal counsel.
Waunakee Board of Education Director Ted Frey was one of at least two area school board members to motion for his district to lift its mask requirement as of Feb. 15, two weeks prior to the end of PHMDC’s face-covering order.
Frey’s motion received a standing ovation from several attendees, but failed to receive a second from his fellow school board members.
Director Dave Boetcher urged board members to consult medical professionals prior to March, so that officials could get advice on what protocols should be in place after the order expired.
“Bring back the medical ad-hoc committee to advise us what our procedures should be for quarantine and things like that – so that we can make changes to that once the quarantining and masking order for Dane County is lifted,” Boetcher said.
But Boetcher’s motion also failed to receive a second.
Failed motions also resulted in the board’s previous decision regarding masks to remain in effect. Face coverings will be optional for K-12 students when the current public health order expires March 1 at 12 a.m.
Other business:
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- decided that the district will accept applications for exchange students in 2022-23.
- approved administration’s request to submit a DPI waiver for the establishment of a bilingual program, for the third consecutive school year.
- approved policy revisions to the 200 series.
- approved a wage increase for Aquatic Center employees and summer-school teachers.
- paused the requirement for employees’ spouses to participate in a health assessment for insurance eligibility.
- approved additional special-education positions for the high school.
- approved a request for proposal (RFP) for potential school sites outside of what the district currently owns.
- reviewed a draft community survey regarding the November referendum, which includes projected costs for the options that will be presented in the survey.
- approved a high-school orchestra trip to Indiana.