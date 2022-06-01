Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), the engineering and design firm providing architectural services for Waunakee Community School District as it plans a fall 2022 referendum, presented its vision for a new Heritage Elementary last week and two options for the district’s new middle school.
EUA senior design architect Chris Michaud told school-board members at their May 23 meeting that his firm had developed test fits for both the elementary and middle school, based on the sites at which each building was likely to be located. Michaud noted that the test fits were high-level concepts that had yet to be fleshed out by architects and members of the district’s planning team.
The layout plan for Heritage showed an approximately 140,000-square-foot building directly east of the intermediate school, where space has been reserved for either a K-4 or 7-8 building.
Construction of the new elementary school could begin as early as April 2023.
Waunakee school-board member Mark Hetzel asked about the plans for traffic flow at the site, noting that backups occur with the current grade configuration and that traffic from elementary-school families could add to that congestion.
Michaud recommended that traffic studies be done to analyze the amount of traffic it would add, before planners look at strategies to address backups caused by pick-up and drop-off routes.
Michaud said there are ways to address those issues, but each come with a trade-off.
“Currently, cars come into that site and they go past the front of the building. If you needed to get more cars onto the site, you could do pickup at the rear of the building. But that takes your playground at the end of the day,” Michaud said. “So there’s things like that, that could be investigated, and there could be ways in which we do the pick-up and drop-off at the elementary school to get that traffic entering the site in a different fashion.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann suggested that the district work with the Village of Waunakee, to see whether roads can be added near the intermediate school-site as surrounding land is developed.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said he would approach village officials about the idea.
EUA then presented two options for the middle school, which district residents expressed support in a recent community survey for building at 501 South St. The first option would result in a two-story building with parking for 175-200 vehicles at the south end of the site, as well as a full-size football field and 300-meter track behind to the east. The school would open in fall 2026.
“There’s certain advantages and disadvantages to doing the building at this particular location,” Michaud said, pointing to the fact that the school would run north-to-south along South Street. “Because of the way in which we’re suggesting the building gets positioned here, it allows for larger expanses of property to be available on the site – which allows us to do a full-size football field and soccer playing field on the site, in addition to maintaining the 300-meter track.”
Michaud added that the approach would allow for a more seamless transition for Heritage students.
“If you do this, you’re waiting until the existing Heritage building is vacated before you do construction (of the new middle school there),” Michaud said. “So you don’t have construction coinciding with a school that’s in operation at the same time.”
Heinemann asked architects about the number of students that the new building would be able to accommodate. Michaud estimated the school would have an approximate 1,000-student capacity.
Guttenberg said the increased capacity marked an important difference between previous building plans.
“When we were looking at this two years ago,” Guttenberg said, “we were talking about a two-phase build to the middle school where we were going to build a smaller-capacity (building) that then would be expandable up to a higher number. What we’ve decided as we’ve gone through this process with the middle-school staff and administration, looking at our enrollment projections and given the timeline of when this would come online, we felt it was better to move right away to the full school as opposed to one that had multiple building phases. So you’re seeing a larger school in this phase than what you would’ve seen two years ago when we were starting to look at this initially.”
The second option would result in a three-story building with parking for 150-175 vehicles at the west end of the site, an 80-yard football field at the north end, and a 300-meter track to the east. The school would open in 2025, but architects warned that the earlier open came with “caveats.”
“One is, we need to begin construction on the building while the existing Heritage Elementary School is in session,” Michaud said, “which means that we would probably be taking the back portion of the site offline in order to begin construction. We haven’t mapped out exactly what that looks like. But the likelihood is that portions of this site, including some of those outdoor play areas, would need to transition to different areas on the site.”
Michaud said starting construction of the middle school while Heritage continues to operate would limit the space that’s available for it as well, as the northern portion of the site would be preserved for elementary-school operations until the time that the new K-4 building is ready to open.
The facility could also come at a greater cost, Michaud said, due to it being three stories tall.
“You have longer elevators and so forth. Also,” Michaud said, “we’re going to need to think a little more inventively about how to handle stormwater on the site. That might also be a bit more costly.”
The plan would call for both temporary and permanent underground stormwater retention, due to some of the facilities approaching the edge of the property. Guttenberg told school board members that cost differentials between the two options will be presented in June.
“I think the question to think about over the next month is, what’s your value gained by getting (the new middle school) a year earlier, versus your design things that are positive or could be viewed as negative? You have to kind of weight those along with the cost,” Guttenberg said, adding that board members would need to think about the long-term effect either option would have on the district and its students. “This is a school that, wherever we site it and build it, I’s going to be there for a long time.”
The next board meeting has been scheduled for June 13, at 7 p.m.