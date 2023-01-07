Waunakee school district announces 2nd quarter recognition awards

The Waunakee school district has announced the recipients of the 2nd quarter recognition awards. Honored for the quarter are Kelly Braatz, Jennifer Johnson, Andy Miller, Terri Miller, Dawn Otto and Annette Tallard.
Kelly Braatz is a seventh-grade teacher at Waunakee Middle School who is reliable, resourceful and contributes fresh ideas to the Professional Learning Communities team.
“Kelly's efforts in her role as one of our student council advisors have resulted in leadership opportunities and memorable moments for our students,” the staff recognition committee said.
Also serving as the Social and Emotional Learning chair, Braatz is noted for contributions that have made the middle school a better place.
Jennifer Johnson is a detailed-oriented English teacher at Waunakee High School who considers students’ and co-workers’ needs.
“She is a vital part of the glue that holds much of our department and many of our students together,” the staff recognition committee said, adding that Johnson hosts Homework Club, co-facilitates the Justice League, and seeks solutions to “problems that seem insurmountable.”
“She's a fierce advocate for every one of Waunakee's students, an invaluable friend, and a crucial part of our school,” the committee said.
Andy Miller is a cross categorical teacher at Waunakee Intermediate School who is innovative and flexible in meeting students’ needs.
“Through the trials and triumphs of the school year, progress is being made,” the staff recognition committee said. “Andy has leaned into new resources and support staff to think outside the box and students are responding to his efforts.”
Miller also is in contact with families to problem-solve, as well, the committee said, adding, “Though the year has been challenging, he continues to do his job with a smile.”
Terri Miller, a Horizons teacher at Waunakee Middle School, is noted for successfully moving from a science teacher to a Horizons teacher, learning the various curriculums to support students academically and organizationally. In addition to contributing insight and reason to the department’s committee, Miller is caring yet firm with students.
“Terri knows how to coax both work completion and better behavior from her students and she guides them toward being good decision makers,” the committee said.
Dawn Otto is a paraeducator in special education at Heritage Elementary School who is known for her positivity and kindness.
“She supports students with varying needs and does it to perfection because she gets to know her students and truly cares about them,” the committee said.
Otto also collaborates with teammates and works with them to problem solve.
Annette Tallard is a paraeducator and crossing guard at Prairie Elementary School who has worked with the third-grade team for a number of years and is known for her self-initiative. She also captures the moments at Prairie as the unofficial school photographer.
“Beyond being a paraeducator, Annette has also served as a district crossing guard at Prairie for a number of years,” the committee said. “Her dedication, commitment and flexibility puts her in the upper echelon of paraeducators.”