Waunakee school district announces 2nd quarter recognition awards

The Waunakee school district has announced the recipients of the 2nd quarter recognition awards. Honored for the quarter are Kelly Braatz, Jennifer Johnson, Andy Miller, Terri Miller, Dawn Otto and Annette Tallard.

Kelly Braatz

BRAATZ

Kelly Braatz is a seventh-grade teacher at Waunakee Middle School who is reliable, resourceful and contributes fresh ideas to the Professional Learning Communities team.

Jennifer Johnson

JOHNSON
Andy Miller

MILLER
Terri Miller

MILLER
Dawn Otto

OTTO
Annette Tallard

TALLARD

An error occurred