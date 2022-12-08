Alfred F. Barman

April 15, 1928 - November 25, 2022

Waunakee, WI - Waunakee- Alfred G. Barman, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2022. He was born in the Town of Springfield on April 15th, 1928 to Joseph H. Barman and Theresa "Ripp" Barman. He was a lifetime farmer and was very instrumental in fixing the old Barman Homestead up. During his years of farming, he was an active member of the National Farmers Organization for 30 years trying to establish fair prices for farm products. Alfred also served on the Waunakee School Board from 1973 to 1983.

