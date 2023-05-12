Arlene F. (Entner) Meyer
May 11, 1931 - April 18, 2023

Waunakee, WI - Arlene F. Meyer, age 91 of Waunakee, Wisconsin died April 18th, 2023 at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, Sun Prairie, WI. Arlene was born in Mason City, Iowa May 11, 1931 to Carl and Francis "Fannie" Entner. Arlene grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. She also attended secretarial school there. Arlene married Delbert Meyer April 19th, 1952.

