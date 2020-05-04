Charles Crowley

WAUNAKEE--Charles E. Crowley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at
Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. He was born on August 22, 1938 in Darlington, WI, to James
and Hazel (Weston) Crowley. He married Barbara (Graczykowski) in 1966.
As a boy, Chuck grew up on a farm; as a young man joined the Navy, serving for four
years. Following that, Chuck worked as an aide and driver at Mendota Mental Health Institute
for his entire employment career, an impressive 35 years, until retirement in 1996. He spent
some of his retirement years working at Copps on Aberg Ave. Chuck loved watching the
Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, gardening, spending time with others at the local tavern, and,
as a younger man, deer hunting and fishing.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Michele; son, Douglas (Angela);
grandson, Duncan; granddaughter, Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in
death by his parents and his sister, Mary Ellen.
Interment will be held for close family at a later date. Chuck’s family would like to thank
staff at the Waunakee Manor, as well as Agrace Hospice-Care for the kind, caring, and
compassionate care they gave him. In addition, special thanks to the many nurses and
physicians that cared for him in recent years.
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.