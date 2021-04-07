February 12, 1952 - March 31, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Irene E. Stoll, age 69, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021. She was born on February 12, 1952 in Madison, WI to Glenn and Doris (Endres) Roudebush. Irene was united in marriage to Nathan Stoll in May of 1985.
Irene enjoyed many things in life, she had a passion for quilting, gardening, flowers, trips to Mexico, floating on her pontoon boat on Lake Wisconsin and going on quilting retreats. She worked for 36 years for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as well as working at Mill House Quilts in Waunakee.
Irene is survived by her loving husband Nate of 36 years; children, Shannon Julson (Donald) Shane (Heather) Julson, Pamela Stoll, Peggy (Rick) Curkeet and Cindy (Fred) Gregory; siblings, Audrey (Mike) DeWitt, Glenn (Carla) Roudebush, David Roudebush and Steven (Joanne) Roudebush; grandchildren, Lindsay (Kaleb) Van Meter, Kylie Stoll, Brandon Stoll, Sandy (Nick) Frinzi, Meredith (Chris) Noltner and Madeline (Christian) Noltner and 2 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Jimmy Julson, her parents Glenn and Doris Roudebush, stepson Ted Stoll and her brother Vernon Roudebush.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street in Waunakee with Msgr. James L. Gunn presiding. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the mass. A private interment will take place following the Mass.
Irene's family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Meadows of DeForest and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr. #2000 Madison, WI 53718 or Sienna Meadows Memory Care, 504 Bassett St. DeForest, WI 53532.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
