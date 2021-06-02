Dan Bickel

April 17, 1951 - May 26, 2021
Middleton, WI - Jack Daniel Bickel passed away at his home in Middleton, WI, on May 26, 2021. He will be remembered for his commitment to Christ and to his family, his generosity, his care and concern for others and his servant heart.
Jack "Daniel" Bickel was born April 17, 1951 in Hartford City, Indiana, to Jack & Ruth Bickel. His five siblings and spouses are: Marta (Greg Johnson), Dave (Barb), Jon (Kelly), Ron (Karen) and Laurie (Rob McHenry)
Dan grew up in Muncie, Indiana. He graduated from Marion College (Indiana Wesleyan University) in 1973, and Asbury Seminary in 1976. Dan married Reenie Hoover on July 8,1972. They were married for 49 wonderful years.
Dan and Reenie have two sons and six grandchildren: Brent Daniel Bickel of Waunakee, WI married to Laura Weaver (children are Jackson, Hannah and Tanner) and Brice Daniel Bickel of Clemson, SC, married to Brittany Wilson (children are Sylar, Camden, and Rowen).
Dan served as youth pastor and worship director at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, Marion, IN, and as pastor at Etna Avenue Wesleyan Church, Huntington, IN, Rapid City First Wesleyan, Rapid City, SD and Eau Claire Wesleyan, Eau Claire, WI. In 2001 he became District Superintendent of the Wisconsin District, overseeing the Wesleyan churches in the state of Wisconsin. In 2019, Wisconsin merged with other districts and he became Director of Soul Care for the Great Lakes Region (Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin).
He was a faithful, loving husband to Reenie and a hero to Brent and Brice. His daughters-in-law loved and cherished him.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, his mother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wesley Seminary Scholarship Fund at Indiana Wesleyan University. A memorial service was held at Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, WI, on Wednesday, June 2, at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Ron Gormong officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, June 1, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI, and 12:30-1:45 pm Wednesday, June 2 at Blackhawk Church.
