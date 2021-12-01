James O. "Jim" Ballweg

November 29, 1940 - November 13, 2021
Waunakee, WI - James "Jim" O. Ballweg passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Jim was born on November 29th, 1940, in Waunakee, WI to Norbert and Irene (Keichinger) Ballweg and was one of 11 children.
Jim entered the Army on June 15, 1960 and was ultimately stationed in Germany working as a radio operator.
He married Mary Catherine Taylor on October 24, 1964. They started their family in Madison then moved to a home they built near the family farm in Waunakee in 1977. They were blessed with four children.
Jim worked for Wisconsin Bell for approximately 30 years, starting as a Lineman and eventually as a Manager of Distribution Services.
Jim married Betty Engel on April 13, 1991, and moved to Leesburg, FL in July 1996. Jim and Betty enjoyed playing in their bocce ball league and traveling.
Jim was an avid softball player, playing for the Hofbrau House and Springfield Inn in WI and Highland Lakes in FL. He also enjoyed bowling in both WI and FL and was a member of the American Legion Post 0219 in FL, fourth degree Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the Pioneers of America AT&T, and member of the K of C Clowns in WI. He was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee prior to moving to FL where he became a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Leesburg, FL. In his retirement, Jim thoroughly enjoyed his work at Rural King in Leesburg, FL.
Jim made friends wherever he went with his quick wit, easy smile, and kind heart. He was coined as "Gentleman Jim" in his early years and was a gentle giant at 6'4" tall.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; son, Steve; siblings, Daniel, Raphael, Florine Ring, Sylvia Bernards, Carol Murray, Norbert Jr., and Peter.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty; daughters, Kathy (Mike) Elvert, Julie (Jim) Brown, Sue (Todd) Duhr; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Tyler and Alyssa. He is also survived by stepchildren, Bill (Ellie) Wilson, Gail (Dave) Zarro, and Tim (Linn) Wilson; and several step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church, 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 until the time of services. The service will be livestreamed at www.stjb.org. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice organization.
