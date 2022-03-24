Waunakee, WI - Wanda C. Ziegler, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 25, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1936, to William & Mata Hurst (Thompson). Wanda married William J. Ziegler on Oct 10, 1957, in Westport.
Wanda and William had 3 children, Karen P. Ziegler, Vaughn (Melissa) Ziegler, and Kelly (Hugh) Oldenburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; daughter, Karen; and brother, David Hurst.
Siblings, Jack (Marlene) Hurst, Lois (Don) Pierstorff, Dale Goth, Fredrick Hurst; sister-in-law, Beverly Hurst—all of whom she loved dearly. Nieces and nephews were loved as if they were her own. Granddaughters, Kaitlin and Jordan Z. (Vaughn and Melissa's children), they had a very special place in her heart.
Wanda enjoyed time with family and friends, the outdoors, gardening, bowling & bingo. Her caring and nurturing personality combined with her energy made her one of a kind.
Her family would like to thank the nursing staff at the UW Hospital Stroke Unit. A very special thank you to Wanda's entire team from AgraceHospice Care for the phenomenal care and support they provided. They immediately became part of the family. They are angels from another planet.
Private family service will be held & a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
