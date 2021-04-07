Kamrynn Thomas

January 30, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Kamrynn Soleil Thomas, 16, unexpectedly passed away as a result of a pulmonary embolism at 5:24 pm on March 30, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones near and far. Kamrynn was born in Madison on May 24, 2004 to parents Sarah Thomas and Darnell (Torin) Marshall-Thomas. From the time of her birth, She brought a light into this world brighter than the Sun. Her laugh was contagious, her smile lit up every room and her personality was like a blooming sunflower. She left love on all the hearts she touched. Her kindness, compassion, generosity and ability to be her authentic self were undeniable. Kamrynn was meant to move mountains and do amazing things in this world. She was sentimental, a hopeless romantic. She shared and felt emotions in ways none of us will ever comprehend. She touched the lives of people in ways they are not yet aware. Keep searching, you will find your gift from her at just the moment you need it. A precious life gone too soon. She was a loved and valued member of the class of '22 at Madison Country Day School. She was looking forward to graduation and pursuing a career in the medical field. She was on the varsity Volleyball team and known for her rambunctious team spirit. She was a member and organizer of the varsity Spirit Squad using her bubbly personality to create a more dynamic experience for fans. She was a creative soul as an artist and actress performing in several school theater and musical productions. Kamrynn was a member of the High School Students of Color Affinity group. She was also a member of Student Life and helped plan and organize school events. She was a Jr. Camp counselor at Camp Anokijig and loved leading younger campers through their camp experience while bonding with her fellow camp staff. She was an organ donor and her light will shine on in the lives of those she saved. Kamrynn was proceeded in death by Grandmother Barbara Watts-Corfits, Grandparents Rev George and Shirley Thomas, maternal great Grandparents and paternal great grandfather. She is survived by her mother Sarah Thomas, her father Darnell(Torin) Marshall-Thomas, Siblings Mariah, Lauren, Torrie, Tayana, Corrie, Torin and Tarin; grandmother Sue Corfits and grandfather James Corfits; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends she considered family.
Should you wish, contributions may be sent to Madison Country Day School for the Kamrynn Thomas Fund in order to establish a memorial in her honor on the campus. Contributions may be sent to the attention of the Kamrynn Thomas Fund care of Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road, Waunakee, WI 53597 or by clicking this link.*: https://form.jotform.com/210897302140145
If you wish to leave a video memory, which will be compiled into a video montage, sharing a fond memory, a funny story or kind words for the family please do so at this link https://www.tribute.co/in-memory-of-kamrynn-thomas/
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
