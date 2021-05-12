Barbara F. Adler

May 23, 1925 - April 18, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Barbara Florence Adler passed away peacefully on Sunday April 18, 2021 at Chamomile Assisted Living in Madison. She was born on May 23, 1925 to Clarence and Retta Munns.
Barb grew up in Fennimore, WI and graduated from Fennimore High School where her lifelong love of reading and learning were fostered. Barb moved to Waunakee where she worked various jobs, eventually retiring from Madison Area Technical College. While living in Waunakee, she met and married Benedict (Pete) Adler in 1950.
Pete died in an industrial accident in 1957. Barb had three children under five years of age and raised them with a firm, but loving, guidance; she instilled the values of compassion for those less fortunate and responsibility for family, friends and community. Barb's life was centered around her family. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always proud of her children's accomplishments, their independence and their families. As the grandchildren grew, she was found cheering them on at sporting events and school functions.
Barb had a curious mind and was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. She was a wonderful friend and cherished those relationships. She was an avid sports fan and if she wasn't watching a game, going to play cards or bingo she was watching the news.
Barb's friends and family will remember her for her work ethic and resilience. Though Barb faced many challenges in life, she did so with grace and a sense of humor. Barb was kind and compassionate with a feisty side that came out when needed, as she was fiercely protective of those she loved. Her generous soul always saw the potential and good in people.
Barb served as a rock to her family - loving unconditionally and showing grace in good times and in bad. It is difficult to imagine a world without her love, generosity and kindness. Barb will be greatly missed by her children; Kent (Linda) Adler, Phil (Mary) Adler, Diane (Dale) Kalscheur; her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Brandon (Ashley) Adler and their children Avalon, Boston, and Aris, Eric (Christine) Adler and their children Averey and Abram, and Kristin (Rob) Meyer. She is also survived by her brother Clair (Lois) Munns and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Benedict (Pete) and her parents Clarence and Retta Munns, brothers and their spouses, brother-in-laws and their spouses, sister-in-laws and their spouses.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Chamomile Assisted Living and to Agrace Hospice Care for their care, compassion and friendship.
A visitation was held May 2, 2021 at the Winn Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee. Alternatively, wherever you may be raise a glass and share a memory in Barb's honor or online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.cressfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Care or Goodman Center Madison, WI.
Winn-Cress Funeral Service
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
