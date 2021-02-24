January 18, 1942 - February 11, 2021
Waunakee, WI/Land O' Lakes, FL - Anna Mae (Kelly) Dahmen, age 79, passed away with her son and daughter by her side on February 11, 2021. Anna was born on January 18th, 1942 to Josephine (Hickox) Kelly in Madison, Wisconsin. As a child, her family moved to Dane where she went on to graduate from Lodi High School. She and William 'Bill' Dahmen were married on October 6, 1960 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dane, Wisconsin.
Before starting a family, Anna Mae and Bill were Amway distributors while she worked at Madison's Central Colony (now Central Wisconsin Center). Anna Mae then went to work at The Graber Company in Middleton for several years and in 2011, retired from UW Hospital and Clinics Environmental Services after 30+ years of employment. In her retirement, she worked part-time for the Waunakee School District.
She is survived by children Renee (Harry) Gelin, Sue Krizan, Jeff Dahmen, her three beautiful grandchildren, Alexis, William and Giovanna, sisters-in-law Helen Kelly, Monica Gulesserian (Billy Outlaw), Mary Dahmen, Shirley (Jerry) Gerk, Ann (Ray) Legris and Arlene Dahmen, and brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Carol) Dahmen and Al Dahmen (Steve Evers), many maternal cousins, nephews, nieces and goddaughter Sandy, with whom she loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband William 'Bill' Dahmen, mother Josephine Kelly, sister JoAnn (Kelly) Breuch, brother Lyle Kelly, her aunt Alice (Hickox) Brausen, and her brothers-in-law John Breuch, Linus Dahmen and Steve Gulesserian.
This last year has been difficult for many, and Anna Mae conquered many challenges including losing her husband of 59 years, moving across the country to complete 7 weeks of daily radiation and chemotherapy treatments, selling her home of over 30 years and adjusting to living in Florida. She kept fighting but just could not overcome the isolation and having her family's advocacy ignored. Her memory will be carried in our hearts and she will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to those who provided quality, responsible & compassionate care that our Mom/Grandma deserved. Specifically, Father Felipe Gonzalez and those who treated her at Moffitt Cancer Center, St. Joseph's Hospital - North, 4 West and especially Tina of Gulfside Hospice who was able to facilitate Mom's swift return to us so we could provide the care, compassion and comfort that was non-existent after she left St. Joseph's Hospital - North.
We will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Anna was a strong supporter of The Apostolate of the Handicapped, and donations can be made to Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities - Diocese of Madison, WI at https://apdmadisondiocese.com/donate/ or by mailing them to 702 S. High Point Rd. Ste. 225, Madison, WI 53719
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.