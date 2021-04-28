Arthur J. "Art" Hellenbrand

March 5, 1927 - April 8, 2021
Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE
Arthur "Art" John Hellenbrand, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Art was born on March 5, 1927 to the late Anton and Mary (Kalscheur) Hellenbrand.
Born and raised in Waunakee. Art married the love of his life, Phyllis Clemens on May 16, 1950. Together they raised four children. Art began working on the family farm during his childhood and through his high school years. He continued dairy farming in the Township of Vienna for many years. After moving off the farm he worked for the township of Dane as a road crewman until retirement. Following retirement, he worked alongside Phyllis at Suttle-Straus and also for the Waunakee Parks Department, mowing and enjoying the outdoors. Outside of working, Art loved playing Euchre & Solo, fishing and spending time with family. Later in life Art became Phyllis' care giver.
Art and Phyllis were nearly married 71 years as of May 16th. They will be dearly missed by their children Gary (Kathy) Hellenbrand, Lynn Laufenberg (fiancé Michael Schwister), Sheila (John) Bunch and Pamela (Douglas) Olsen; grandchildren, Jon (Christa) Hellenbrand, Nicole (Trenton) Paffenroth, Brittni (Joel) Sauer, Jacob Wipperfurth, Trent, Cullen (Alisha Nolden), Kamden & Mikaila Olsen; great-grandchildren Kyle & Katelyn Hellenbrand, Sophie & Charlotte Sauer and Paxton Paffenroth; siblings, Herbert, Sharon Ziegler, and Marv; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sister-in-laws Kay Gapikowski & Sandra Schmitz (Ralph Yearous).
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou; brothers-in-law, Linus Haag, Robert J. Ziegler and Robert Gapikowski; sisters-in-law, Elaine & Marlene "Minnie" Hellenbrand and Joan Elver.
A heartfelt thank you to all the angels that cared for our parents both at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace Hospice, especially to Dr. Trent Thompson for his years of dedicated care. They are now together for eternity.
Funeral services were held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Msgr. James Gunn will officiated. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. John's Parish, or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.