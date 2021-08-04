Shirley K. (Schantz) Somerville

May 18, 1936 - July 31, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Shirley Kay Somerville, age 85, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Madison on May 18, 1936, to the late Hugo and Eliza (Williamson) Schantz. She grew up on a farm east of Waunakee on River Road.
She attended the Ella Wheeler Wilcox grade school named after her great-great aunt, poetess Ella Wheeler Wilcox. Shirley was always proud of that. Her teacher all eight years was her mother, Eliza. Her uncle Fred was the bus driver and uncle Tom was on the school board. Several cousins attended the same school.
She attended Norway Grove Lutheran Church in Norway Grove. The church was later moved along a creek to DeForest where it stands today. She then attended Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest. Shirley taught Sunday school for several years as well as singing in the choir along with her mother.
Following grade school, she attended Waunakee High School where she graduated in 1954. She was the piano accompanist for choirs, etc. Her senior year she was awarded the DAR Award.
After high school graduation, she became an employee of Wisconsin Power and Light Office on West Washington Ave., Madison. After several years of working there she transferred to the DeForest Office where she continued working until retirement in 1992.
Shirley then worked for Medix in Waunakee's Industrial Park retiring from there in 1999.
Shirley married Jim Davidson of DeForest on October 4, 1958, and they remained married until his death on August 31, 1997.
She then married Duane Somerville, a member of the camping clubs in Waunakee, on October 14, 2000. Shirley has been a member of Peace Lutheran Church for several years. She was an active member of the Winnebago Motor Home Club from 1978 to 2015, holding many offices, state and local, including President several times.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Duane; daughters Debbie (Larry) Ganser of Lodi and Doreen (Scott) Tinsley of Kentucky; grandchildren, Sue (Brian) Faber, Lodi, Stephanie Ganser, Lodi, Ashley (Aric) Hinrichs, Middleton, Brandon (Emily) Ganser, Lodi, James Wyland Tinsley and John Hendrix Tinsley, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Emily and Bryce Faber, Lodi, and Rylee Hinrichs, Middleton; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Eliza, and first husband Jim.
The family extends a special thank you for Pastor Doug Locken for his continuous support and to the entire team of Agrace caregivers especially Joanna, Jennifer, and Kristin for their wonderful care given to Shirley.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513