September 18, 1984 - February 8, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Daniel James "Dan" Wirth, age 36, of Waunakee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. He was born on Sept. 18, 1984, at St. Mary's hospital in Madison, the son of James Wirth and Sue Wirth.
As a young boy, Daniel was a proud boy scout. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 2003. Daniel enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowboarding, and skateboarding. He had a special bond with kids and loved cars. One of Daniel's greatest joys was spending his summers on the lake up north at his grandparent's house.
Daniel is survived by parents; sisters, Ashley (Brent) Swokowski, Alyssa (Donny) Foley and Sarah Wirth; nieces and nephews, Natalie, Carter, Charlotte, Jack and Ava Swokowski; maternal grandmother, Delores Wendorf; paternal grandparents, Charles and Rosemary Carr; aunts and uncles, Michael (Susan) Wendorf, Gregg (Debbie) Wirth, Doug (Cathy) Wirth; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, August Wendorf.
A private service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
