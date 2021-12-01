Marion K. (Ziegler) Ballweg

Waunakee, WI - Marion K. Ballweg, age 98, of Waunakee, died on Monday, November 22, 2021, after a life well-lived. She was born in Middleton on August 17, 1923, to Joseph and Margaret (Laufenberg) Ziegler. Marion married Edward P. Ballweg on September 27, 1945. Ed and Marion were lifelong farmers until their retirement, at which time they moved to town. Mom was a little lady with a big heart who loved playing cards, bowling, watching the Brewers and basketball, and baking (especially cinnamon rolls). Mom treasured time with family and friends and her feline companion "Boots". Mom was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Shirley (Fred) Ziegler, Sharon (Gary) Acker, and Rodney, all of Waunakee; her grandchildren, Tammy (Jerry) Reefe, Craig (Kristi) Ziegler, Shane (Bridget) Ziegler, Jenni (Paul) Janus, and Kurt (Lisa) Acker; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Troy Ziegler, Connor and Alainna Reefe, Kallie and Wyatt Ziegler, Addison and Hayden Janus, Preston Acker, Ashton and Camryn Krueger; great-great-granddaugher, Peyton Reefe; brother, Ed (Donna) Ziegler;brother and sisters-in-law, Marvin (Norma) Ballweg; Ruth Ziegler and many other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; her in-laws, Edward and Clara (Breunig) Ballweg; her grandson, Matthew Acker; siblings, Rosalia (George) Buechner, Lucille (Jerome) Wipperfurth, and Leonard Ziegler; in-laws, Sylvinus (Charlene)Ballweg, Mellitus (Catherine)Ballweg, Marina (Henry) Nolden, Herlindis (Leonard) Kuehn, Henrietta (Gerald) Kuehn, Raymond (Marie)Ballweg, Florentina (Robert) Pertzborn, and Bernard (Bernadine)Ballweg.
Funeral services will be held on Wed. Dec 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
We are so blessed to have had such wonderful parents as role models.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thompson, Dr. Ranum, and Dr. Kuehn for the care provided to their mom.
"What 'cha making mom—it smells so good!" Auf wiedersehen!