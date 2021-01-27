October 17, 1964 - January 16, 2021
Waunakee, WI - Waunakee - Michael John Grasee, 56, passed away from multiple myeloma on January 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. Mike fought his cancer for twelve years with humor, courage, tenacity and a never give up mindset which inspired many. Early in his fight, Mike developed the mindset that, "I have cancer, but cancer does not have me". It was his way of acknowledging the cards he was dealt, but living his life in a way that was not ruled by cancer. He succeeded in embracing that mantra. He worked during his illness, coached his kids, took some epic trips, made many memories with family and friends and left this world with few regrets. Mike published a book, The Cancer Chronicles - My eleven- year journey to fight the big C, with the goal of helping others in their cancer fight.
Cancer was a big part of Mike's life, but it did not define him. Mike grew up on a farm in Ripon, Wisconsin, the youngest son of Frances Markowski Grasee and the late Robert Douglas Grasee. He was born on October 17, 1964, and was a brother to Robert Grasee, Jr., Rebecca Seward and Peter Grasee. The Grasee children certainly grew up with laughter and mischief. They share happy memories of taunting their sister about her thighs, living room wrestling matches, and surviving falls from the tractor loader. Growing up on a farm shaped Mike's work ethic.
Family was always most important to Mike. In 1994, he married Kari Martin Grasee, and they enjoyed 26 years of marriage. It was Kari's volleyball skills, calves, and long drives on the golf course that peaked Mike's interest. They were blessed with 4 children, Anna, Zachary, Elena and Maya Grasee. There is also Eddie the dog who was Mike's constant companion and sleeping buddy. Whenever Mike talked about his family, his face would light up. No matter how he felt, he made it a priority to be at the kids sporting events or play performances. He loved spending time relaxing by the lake, paddle boarding and jet skiing. He was the captain of the boat and the grill master. Providing the kids an opportunity to see the world was a treat for Mike.
Mike was blessed with an extended family that included many in-laws and nieces and nephews. Mike was the first to welcome family into his home. He cherished the many holiday and family gatherings spent with love and laughter.
One of Mike's greatest loves was running. Pre-cancer, Mike was an avid marathoner. He trained relentlessly to qualify for the Boston marathon. Mike would be the first to tell you that he reached his goal, not because he got faster, but because he got older and received additional qualifying time. The greatest joy that running provided Mike was his close group of friends - The Running Budz. When marathons were not enough, he tried his hand at triathlons. He was extremely proud to finish Ironman Wisconsin in 12 hours 44 minutes and 33 seconds while carrying his daughter Anna across the finish line.
Work was a true Joy for Mike. He got an incredible spark by learning, helping solve complex problems, and coaching people. Over his career, Mike worked in tax, business development, and marketing. Mike had the privilege to work at a number of great organizations which included Deloitte and Touche, Lands' End, Strong Investments, American Girl, and DEMCO/Wall Family Enterprise. He inspired those he worked with AND he was inspired by his coworkers. So many of his close friends started as work colleagues and he was forever grateful for these relationships. A special thank you to Wall Family Enterprise for supporting Mike. Mike was forever grateful for the flexibility and compassion shown by Wall Family Enterprise during his illness.
Mike received tremendous care at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Dr. Natalie Callander was Mike's doctor for his entire cancer fight. She was exceptional and was a true partner working with Mike to develop his treatment plans. A big thank you to care provided by Michelle Lakner and the staff at the clinic which includes the escorts, receptionists, phlebotomists and nurses at the clinic, infusion center and floor B6 of the hospital. Mike built some incredible friendships over the 12 years he was cared for at the clinic. Mike and his family are forever grateful for the care and compassion shown.
You don't get through a cancer diagnosis alone and there have been many family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers who have provided support to Mike and Kari during the cancer fight. The prayers, visits, meals, offers of help have provided great comfort. A special thank you to Kari's employer American Family Insurance. They have been exceptional over this journey in providing her the support and flexibility to care for Mike and her family.
Many will ask how to honor Mike. Mike would say, "do something that will make a lasting impact". So in lieu of flowers, Mike would ask that you consider the following ways to honor him:
- If you can, go out and donate blood and platelets. As part of his treatments, Mike received numerous transfusions which were integral to his care. The need is great and there is no better way to honor Mike than with a donation that saves lives. If you can't physically donate, consider a monetary donation to the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross in his honor.
- Donating to the Trillium Fund for Multiple Myeloma Research at UW Carbone Cancer Center in Mike's honor. In addition to receiving exceptional care, Mike benefited from treatments pioneered from research at UW-Madison.
- Donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) in Mike's honor. This organization has been instrumental in bringing forward new treatments that have extended the survival rate for patients with multiple myeloma. Mike personally benefited from cutting-edge treatments championed by this organization.
A mass to celebrate Mike's life was held on Saturday, January 23, at 11 am at St. Johns Catholic Church in Waunakee, Wisconsin. The mass has been recorded and is available for on-demand viewing through the church's website (stjb.org) by clicking on the "YouTube" channel link and navigating to the video tab.
Cress funeral home assisted the family with arrangements. A video tribute of Mike's life is available on his tribute page at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
The phrase "live your dash" comes from the poem, "The Dash" by Linda Ellis. Your life starts with your birth and ends with your death. The dash in between represents the entire life lived. Mike took full advantage of his dash. He followed his passions, lived with purpose and loved deeply. He inspired others with his strength, kindness and positivity. Rest in peace Mike - you will be missed.
