July 5, 1931 - February 8, 2021
Waunakee, WI - With the heaviest of hearts the Moran family lost Donna Mae Moran (Armstrong) on February 8th, 2021. Donna Moran of Waunakee passed away at her home unexpectedly at the age 89. She was born on July 5th, 1931 in Madison, WI the daughter of Bryant and Elizabeth Armstrong. She married Floyd (Rusty) Moran on August 22nd, 1953 in St. Bernard Church of Madison. Rusty and Donna raised 4 children and were married 57 years before his passing.
She attended Madison schools and graduated from East High School in 1949. She started her working career at Security State Bank in Madison three days after graduation. She was then employed by Wisco Hardware until they went out of business. She was then employed by Roth Fireplace and then at the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant (Madison), where she retired from in 1978 after 14 years.
Donna's joy in life was her family and teaching her 5 grandchildren how to bowl. She cheered them on through high school and never missed a meet. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren in any sporting activities. Donna was the secretary for both leagues she bowled in. She was a member of the Friday Night Specials and Triplers leagues for 30+ years at the Waun-a-bowl. On April 9, 1986 she bowled a 676 series, the highest women's series since Waun-a-bowl opened. She received the Exceptional Member Award from Women's Bowling Association in 2004. Donna bowled every year in the Badger State Games since they opened until they moved from Madison, earning 9 medals in all (3 Gold). When she became a senior, she continued bowling, earning 17 medals in the senior games. She was an avid bowler till the age of 87. She was also known around town as one of the "Bench Babes" that sat by the round-a-bout with a smile and wave.
Donna is survived by her children, Lesa (Mike) Schafer, Bryan (Tammy) Moran, Rick (May) Moran, and Mike Moran. Her grandchildren Russ (Kelly) Schafer, Sara (Nate) Snyder, Amy O'Brian (Jed Guzetta), Jesse Moran (Maddie Hettinger), and Samantha Moran as well as 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her Sister LaVon Punswick (Huston, TX), Brother-in-law Ret. Colonel William Moran (Lawrenceburg, KY), sister-in-law Helen Armstrong, brother-in-law Ed Punswick and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was proceeded in death by her Husband Rusty Moran and Grandson Jacob Moran. Her parents Bryant and Elizabeth Armstrong, her Brother Sonny Armstrong, Sisters Mary Uselman, and Betty Saxe. As well as her Sister-in-laws Rita Moran, Patricia Moran, Cassie (Tom) Vitale, Connie (Sam) Falci and Brother-in-law Ray Moran.
She leaves behind many close, caring friends. Mom, thank you for always being there for us. You were truly an amazing woman. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you. Hope you are rolling 300 games in heaven. We love you and will miss you dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Waunakee Police Department and EMS services for their compassionate care of Donna. As well as a special thank you to Son Mike Moran for always being there for Mom, getting her groceries, and being her "personal taxi", and the many walks they took together.
The family will be holding a private immediate family graveside service. She will be buried in St. Johns Cemetery in Waunakee. In leu of flowers the family has partnered with the USBC Madison Area to create a Memorial Fund in Donna's name. The money donated will be used in youth scholarships and youth tournaments. The link to donate can be found on the USBC Madison Area website ( https://mba.bowlweb.com/ ), click donate, then select Donna Moran Memorial. Any donation received by the family will be forwarded to the fund as well.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
