Tony E. Benish

November 24, 1952 - December 27, 2020
Waunakee, WI - TONY BENISH
Waunakee: Tony Benish, 68, went home to be with his Lord on December 27, 2020, with his family at his side.
Tony worked for Kraft Foods for 35 years before his retirement in 2008. Out of the various positions he held at Kraft Foods, his favorite was investigating possible fraudulent workmens compensation claims and guarding the president of Oscar Mayer during functions. Tony was a Master Official for high school football for 30 years. He also refereed softball, basketball, volleyball and track. When his son became old enough to play sports, Tony gave up refereeing and enjoyed coaching his teams.
During retirement, Tony enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his son or just out on his own, puttering in his garage and basement, sitting on the porch doing crossword puzzles, going on car rides during the day, shopping at estate sales, and most recently, taking his new grandson for walks.
Tony is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janell; daughter Lyndsey (Ramsey) Acker and their child Mason; and son Nathan. He is further survived by his sisters Sherry (Chuck) Rushman, Vicki (Larry) Parr; nephews Jeff (Cyndi) Benish, Jason (Shannon & Jaelyn Moraga) Parr and Chad (Danette) Parr and their children Gavin, Lily & Finn and niece Maryann Parr.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, sister-in-law and a niece and nephew.
Following COVID protocol, a memorial service was held on January 2, 2021 at the Winn- Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee, WI
Those we love don't go away, they sit beside us every day. What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Until we meet again, Tony, you will forever be in our hearts. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
