October 10, 1998 - April 6, 2021
Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE - Dylan Isaac LaMere, age 22, of Waunakee passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 while driving his motorcycle back to college. He was a 2017 graduate of Waunakee High School, and was to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW Platteville in May 2021.
Dylan, better known as "Pickle", was someone who enjoyed life. He had a positive impact on all. When he walked into a room people knew it. His bright smile and distinctive laugh were contagious. Dylan's genuinely kind, helpful, and positive soul exemplified who he was as a person. His hard work and determination were noted whether on the football or lacrosse fields, within his academics, or at any of his numerous jobs. In fact, his Ace family awarded him the "Master Grill Assembler". His passion, when he wasn't found gaming, was playing Lacrosse with his UW-Platteville club team. Being number 3 in a clan of 4 children, Dylan enjoyed spending time with his siblings; camping, fishing, and hunting. He was an incredible marksman. Even though Dylan was a young man with very few words, his actions spoke very loudly.
Dylan is survived by his parents Howard LaMere and Brenda LaMere (Tony Colin), Zachary (fiancé Kateri), Bailey and Lacey (Isaac Ripp). He also leaves his maternal grandparent, Helen Adler, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Bertilla LaMere, and William Adler.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee. A visitation was held, prior to the Mass and burial followed in the parish cemetery.
Dylan, your laugh, smile, and presence will be missed, but the memories we have with you will always stay with us. We love you, Pickle.
