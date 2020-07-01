Lilly Sundet-King

Waunakee: Lilly J. (Salberg) Sundet-King, age 89, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Agrace. She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Valley City, ND, the daughter of Oscar and Mabel Salberg. She married James A. Sundet on April 27, 1952 in Litchville, ND. They met in business school in Fargo, ND. The marriage resulted in 3 boys, Steve, Dean, and David. Steve is married and has two sons; Justin and his wife Shauna, and grandson Connor, and Kyle. James passed away on October 17, 1980. Lilly met Neil King at a support group and they were married November 2, 1985. Neil has a daughter Kathy, and she has two daughters; Kelly (Greg) and grandchildren Levi and June, and Katie (Rory) and grandchildren Tyler and Tessa.
Lilly and James joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in October of 1959 and both remained active in recruiting new members. Lilly was employed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation for 24 years. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and maintained and continued strong relationships throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting holidays with the Kroger family and her extended family. Neil and Lilly were members of the Airstream Caravan Club and traveled with them throughout North America. They traveled to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii as a benefit of Republic Airlines (Neil’s employer). Lilly is also survived by two brothers, Albert (Marge, deceased) Salberg and their children Cindy, LuAnne and Emory Salberg and their families, and Melvin and Punk Salberg and their daughters Marti and Teri and their families and Gaylen and Darla Salberg and their children John, Ashley, Mark and family. She is further survived by one uncle, Fred Kraft (he is 6 months older than Lilly) and numerous cousins, and sister in law Virginia (Jerry, deceased) King and their children Mark, Tim, Kevin, and Brian King and families. Memorials may be made in Lilly’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
She was a great mother and will be truly missed by all.
