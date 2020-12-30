Gladys R. (Schlimgen) Frederick

July 12, 1932 - December 23, 2020
Waunakee, WI - Gladys Regina (Schlimgen) Frederick age 88 died on Wed Dec 23, 2020 at Sienna Meadows Memory Care Assisted Living in Oregon following a short battle with Covid-19. She was born in Madison on Jul 12, 1932 to Paul and Wilhelmina (Vosen) Schlimgen. She married Gerald Frederick on Aug 5, 1961 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison. Gladys was a homemaker. She loved to travel and enjoyed quilting. She had a passion for charitable giving, particularly food pantries and children's charities. She combined her love of sewing into charity work by making hats, mittens and blankets to help those in need.. She was a member of St John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Survivors include her four children: Teri Frederick-Ripp of Waunakee, Thomas (Christine) of Cambridge, Marie Frederick of Chicago, and Chuck of Waunakee; four grandchildren, Rose (Brian) Zickert, Velda Ripp, Lucy and Henry Frederick; 2 great grandchildren Lily and Bryce Zickert, one sister Alice Urbanowski of Janesville, sister and brother-in-laws: Jo Schlimgen, Antoinette (Walter) Laufenberg, Carrie Ann (Al) Zander, David (Phyllis) Frederick, Alice Frederick, and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, who died in May of 2011, just months short of their 50th wedding anniversary, also her parents, brothers Edward (Pat), Eugene (JoAnn) and Gilbert Schlimgen; brother-in law John Urbanowski and several other sister and brother-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Tues. Dec 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Johns Catholic Church in Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will celebrate the Mass. For extended family and friends the funeral mass will be streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx3TVy1VJgmjIcKB87OPPkg/videos. or STJB.ORG .Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison with her husband Gerald and by her parents and other family.
A special Thank You to the staff at Sienna Meadows Memory Care Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care.
Angel of God my guardian dear to whom his love commits me here, ever this day be at my side to light and guard to rule and guide. Amen
