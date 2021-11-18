Carol Jean (Heckendorf) Startup

Waunakee, WI - Carol Jean Startup, 75, of Waunakee passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 19, 1946, in Oconto Falls, WI, daughter of Harold and Iletta (Keith) Heckendorf. Carol grew up on a small farm in northeastern WI and was the oldest of seven children. This is where her love of nature, animals and helping people began. Her mission in life was to spread kindness wherever she went. Carol lived her life by her faith and in true nature channeled her faith through her daily work with all those she encountered. As a member of Peace Lutheran Church, she loved teaching Sunday school, volunteering to help others, delivering Christmas cookies for all to enjoy, and cherished the fellowship with all around her. Carol's family was always the center of her heart and she loved unconditionally. No matter the time or distance, when you saw Carol, it was a smile and a deep hug. She was always up for conversations and laughter when with her family. If there was an adventure to be had, Carol was there. Some of her best memories were her family trips to Glacier and Hawaii. She loved to go hiking, biking, kayaking and vintage shopping. She was most happy when her hands were in the dirt working on her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She embraced the beauty of each season and loved watching the different birds and butterflies visit her gardens. She was our "angel sent from Heaven above." She is survived by her children Michol (Barb Berken) Startup of Greenville WI, and Courtney (Brian) Rockwell of Waunakee WI; siblings Jim (Judy) Heckendorf of Pickerel WI, Judy (Dennis) Blazek of Oconto Falls WI, Linda (Tom) Blaser of Oconto Falls WI, Bonnie (Dave) Wellnitz of Green Bay WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Sandy Heimke and Debbie Heckendorf. A Memorial service was held on Sat. Nov 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S. Century Ave in Waunakee. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their excellent care. A special thank you to Peace Lutheran Church and Pastor Karen Locken for her evening prayers and spiritual care. The family is forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee, WI or explorepeace.org; Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI or agrace.org/donate. Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI