William P. "Bill" Ellickson

December 8, 1948 - April 10, 2021
Waunakee, WI - William Peter "Bill" Ellickson, age 72 passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Bill was born in Madison on December 8, 1948 to the late George and Cecelia (Lynch) Ellickson. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.
He married his lifelong sweetheart, Vicki Wagner on August 14, 1970 in Sacred Heart Ocean Beach Church, San Diego, CA. Together they raised their two children Bill and Kristi.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife Vicki; children Bill (Heather) and Kristi (Jason) Smith; grandchildren, Grace, Faith, and Jack Ellickson, and Sage, Charlise, and McCoy Smith; siblings, Ed, Kat (Gary) Jackson, Allen (Olivia), Patsy (Steve) Lundberg, Karen Eliassen, Tim (Mary), and Joan Frion; brother-in-law, Jerry Budy; and sister-in-law, Carol Ellickson; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Liz Budy, and brothers, Don and Tom.
Bill was an extremely hard worker and lover of life. He worked construction and property management his whole career. In retirement, he looked forward to time with his wife of 50+years, family, and friends. He was most proud of his grandkids aka "puppies". Whether he was dancing a polka jig, speaking in an accent, or singing soprano off key; if he could make one of them smile, he smiled. And boy oh boy was his up-to-something mischievous smile infectious. He would joke that rules were meant for other people; only he was serious. He lived without hesitation. He loved tooling around on his farmette, taking naps and working on his old cars and trucks. Bill had a carefree jokester spirit and was always up for fun shenanigans. There is not a person that exists, he did not like. His motto was to dig a little deeper to see the good.
He enjoyed meeting new people and finding out where they were from...not towns or states but genealogy/DNA stuff. Once he cared about someone it was lifelong. His off-kilter verbiage/unique lingo, huggy buggies and contagious laugh will be forever missed. This super hard working dancing fool will leave an enormous void in our hearts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Cross Plains, WI., with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
